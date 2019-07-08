No bail for Malden man accused of attacking wife with meat cleaver

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man was ordered held without bail after police say he attacked his wife with a meat cleaver while his 7-year-old son was home on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a home on Rockwell Street arrested Chac Tran, 63, on charges of attempted murder, assault to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Malden police.

At his arraignment in Malden District Court Monday, prosecutor Lee Tinmoth said Tran repeatedly told his wife “I’m going to kill you” as he struck her in the head six times with a stainless steel meat cleaver.

Tran’s wife escaped to a neighbor’s house before being taken to the hospital, according to court documents.

When police arrived on scene, Tran’s 7-year-old son told detectives “Dad did it,” according to court documents.

Tinmoth said Tran told his wife to sign divorce papers before the attack.

Tran will return to Malden District Court in two weeks for a dangerousness hearing.

