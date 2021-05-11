BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man has been ordered held without bail after prosecutors say he fatally shot another man looking to buy marijuana back in December.

Emmanuel Maldonado, 21, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Storlen Webster and two acquaintances drove to Maldonado’s Ellis Street home on Dec. 13, 2020, with the intention of buying marijuana, Assistant District Attorney David McGowan told the court.

When they arrived at the house, Webster and one of his friends exited the vehicle and interacted with Maldonado, who allegedly fired a shot that struck Webster in the abdomen.

Webster and his friend fled to the vehicle and attempted to drive away, but Maldonado continued to fire his gun, causing the vehicle to become disabled, prosecutors allege.

Webster collapsed a short distance away as the three fled on foot, prosecutors continued.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

“As a result of violence perpetrated by Mr. Maldonado, the Webster family is now left to cope with the pain and loss of their loved one. There are also two surviving victims of this attack who must now live with the trauma of what they have endured,” District Attorney Rollins said. “My office will continue to work with these victims and survivors as this case moves forward through the criminal legal system.”

A Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments against Maldonado on March 31.

Boston police took him into custody Friday at a residence in Mattapan.

Maldonado returns to court on May 22.

