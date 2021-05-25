BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been ordered held without bail after prosecutors say he fatally shot his brother at a graduation party in Dorchester on Monday night.

Family and friends had gathered for a graduation party at an apartment at 917 Blue Hill Ave. when an argument broke out between Oscar Bolding, Jr., 42, of Dorchester, and his brother, a prosecutor said in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday.

The brother had allegedly been asked to leave the party but was then allowed to come back in.

The argument resumed between the two brothers and Bolding pulled out a gun and shot his brother, the prosecutor said.

Witnesses called 911 as they began to perform CPR on the victim, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officers in the area responded and reportedly found Bolding exiting through the back of the building.

They took him into custody and found a loaded revolver on him, the prosecutor continued.

There were reportedly no shell casings found in the apartment.

Bolding, who has prior convictions, does not have a license to carry a firearm, the prosecutor said.

A judge ordered that he be held without bail pending a probable cause hearing on June 24.

