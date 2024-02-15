WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was was ordered held without bail on a murder charge in connection with the deadly stabbing of his girlfriend in Worcester on Valentines Day.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Douglas Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from stab wounds, according to Worcester police. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sadrac Matellus, 28, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with her death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)