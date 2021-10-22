BOSTON (WHDH) - A Bellingham man who is facing charges in connection with a deadly car crash near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard was ordered to be held without bail.

Surveillance video shows a car driven by 46-year-old Kevin McCaffrey, whipping around Theodore Glynn Way in Roxbury before crashing into the pedestrians, who were walking on the side of the road on Saturday morning.

The impact of the crash was so forceful that 59-year-old Lisa Vadeboncoeur died and the two other pedestrians were injured, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Vadeboncoeur was rushed to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

“She was loved,” said a heartbroken loved one of Vadeboncoer outside of Roxbury District Court Friday.

The judge ruled McCaffrey is not a danger to the community but, because of a previous wrong-way driving case against him out of New Bedford, they ruled he could not be released.

Outside the courthouse, McCaffrey’s friend did not want to comment on the case but said he is a “great person.”



