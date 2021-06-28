A man who is facing charges in connection with a hammer attack in Dorchester last week refused to show his face as he was ordered to be held without bail on assault charges Monday.

Officers arrested Michael Leony over the weekend after he allegedly hit an elderly man in the shin with a hammer last Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of an injured person in the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street around 2 p.m. found the elderly male victim suffering from an apparent leg injury, according to Boston police.

The man told officers he was approached by an unidentified man who got out of a stopped motor vehicle and hit him in the shin with a hammer before fleeing the area.

7NEWS spoke with the victim off-camera Friday and he said he is doing OK.

The incident remains under investigation.

