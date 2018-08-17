No bail for man accused of hitting, killing elderly motorcyclist while on drugs with boy in car

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of hitting and killing an elderly motorcyclist in Bridgewater on Thursday while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs with his young son in the car has been ordered held without bail.

Anthony Hathaway, 29, of Whitman, was arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, endangering a child while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers responding to a motor vehicle crash on Bedford Street around 11:50 a.m. found a badly damaged Toyota sedan and motorcycle, officials said.

William Figueroa was driving near the motorcyclist and rushed to help the man after witnessing the crash.

“There was a silver vehicle and a silver motorcycle, all I saw was a flash in the middle of the road,” he said.

Figueroa, who works as a corrections officers, performed CPR on the victim before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

“My initial reaction was what am I gonna do with this guy? I got no pulse and I just started doing compressions,” he explained.

The motorcyclist, 71-year-old Richard Silva, of Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“I tried to do what I could to help him,” Figueroa said.

Hathaway, the driver of the sedan, stayed on the scene with his 7-year-old boy, police said.

Prosecutors say Hathaway crashed into the man when he crossed the center line to pass a car in front of him.

“The officer noticed a white foam in both corners of his mouth and he appeared to shift and sway from side to side while talking to the officer,” Prosecutor Danielle Cruz said in court.

Hathaway’s attorney, Patricia Lennon, says he passed a breathalyzer test and noted that no drugs were found in his car. She also presented a reason for the crash while addressing the judge.

“He did tell me there was a problem with the hood of the car. Both he and the 7-year-old noticed that the hood popped up while he was driving,” she said.

Prosecutors argued Hathaway be held without bail after pointing out 27 prior criminal convictions.

Hathaway is due back in court at a later date.

