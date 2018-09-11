No bail for man accused of killing fiancee’s puppy in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of killing his fiancee’s 5-month-old Golden Retriever puppy and threatening to murder her is being held without bail.

Jeremy Picchierri, 31, appeared in Peabody District Court Tuesday after being arrested for beating and strangling the puppy over the weekend, police said.

Picchierri called his 26-year-old fiancee, Nina Bermudez, on Saturday to tell her that the puppy, named Jack, was suffering from convulsions and throwing up, according to prosecutors.

“She had multiple conversations with him, during which he appeared nervous,” Prosecutor Michael Varone said. “He made statements that he ‘smacked the dog’ and said ‘what if they charge me with animal cruelty?'”

Picchierri brought the animal to Bulger Veterinary Hospital and told doctors that Jack had injured himself during a seizure. A physician grew skeptical of Picchierri’s claims after finding bruising around the neck area, according to prosecutors.

“Ms. Bermudez reported to police that physicians at Bulger Veterinary Hospital advised her that the dog appeared to beaten and strangled,” Varone said.

A police report indicated Bermudez told officers that Picchierri has a quick temper and had previously “struck the dog in the nose or slapped his rear for making mistakes.”

Bermudez also told police that Picchierri was insecure and upset that she had spoken to an ex-boyfriend, according to court records. Bermudez was said to be “terrified” of Picchierri.

Picchierri allegedly said once they wed, “That’s it. I have family that’s mafia. You can’t leave me or I’ll kill you.”

A 15-year friend of Picchierri called the allegations “ridiculous.”

Picchierri is due back in court on Thursday.

