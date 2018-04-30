No bail for man accused of killing Maine sheriff’s deputy

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in Maine has been ordered held without bail.

John Williams stared ahead and quietly answered a judge’s questions during his initial court appearance on a murder charge Monday in Augusta, Maine.

Williams is charged with killing 61-year-old Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole on April 25 on a darkened road in Norridgewock. Officials say the 29-year-old Williams also stole Cole’s cruiser and robbed a convenience store.

Williams was not required to enter a plea during Monday’s brief hearing in which the judge ordered a mental health examination.

Afterward, several of Cole’s family members left without comment, and Williams was transferred to the Cumberland County Jail.

Williams was arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt Saturday. He was captured outside a cabin.

