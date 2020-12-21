No bail for man accused of killing mother in Mashpee

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of killing his mother last week in Mashpee has been ordered held without bail.

Andrew Baily, 26, was arraigned Monday in Falmouth District Court on charges of murder, assault and battery, and assault and battery on a person over 60 in connection with the Dec. 18 death of his 60-year-old mother, Cheryl Crowell, according to a statement for the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Baily is due back in court Wednesday for a status hearing.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance outside 1 Wompanoag Drive around 11 a.m. found Baily acting erratically and later found Crowell in a bedroom unresponsive.

