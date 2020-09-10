No bail for man accused of murdering beloved school nurse in Braintree

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former neighbor accused of brutally murdering a beloved school nurse at her home in Braintree in June was ordered held without bail on Thursday.

Robert Bonang, 61, of Marshfield, pleaded not guilty in Dedham District Court to charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the death of 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda, who served as the director of health services for Weston Public Schools.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Acorn Street and Howie Road on the morning of June 17 found Melchionda suffering from gunshot wounds in the entryway of her front door, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Melchionda was later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.

Bonang, who prosecutors said was wearing a brown UPS uniform, allegedly knocked on Melchionda’s door and started shooting as soon as she opened it. Bonang was also said to be sporting a wig and had a rifle concealed in a cardboard box.

Melchionda was targeted by Bonang, according to Morissey.

Neighbors said Bonang moved out of the neighborhood about five years ago and that they often feared for Melchionda’s safety.

In a statement, Weston Superintendent Dr. Midge Connolly called Melchionda’s death a “tragic loss.”

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros described Melchionda as a “wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.”

A motive for the alleged murder has not been revealed.

An investigation remains ongoing.

