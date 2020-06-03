No bail for man accused of opening fire on police following protest in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of opening fire on more than a dozen Boston police officers early Monday morning was ordered held without bail on armed assault with intent to murder charges following his arraignment Wednesday, officials said.

John Boampong, 37, of Dorchester, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on 21 counts of armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the shots fired incident in the area of Providence Street, officials said.

Three other people were arraigned on charges in connection with the unrest following Sunday’s protest. One was arraigned on a charge of possession of a firearm, two others had a charge of receiving stolen property dismissed.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “I will always act to hold individuals accountable for acts of violence, and that includes acts of violence against members of law enforcement. Violence against any person will be prosecuted in Suffolk County. The individuals accused of violence and looting must not overshadow the actions of tens of thousands of peaceful protesters who took to the streets of our city to show their hurt and outrage over the murder of George Floyd. I stand with those protesters in demanding justice and accountability for Mr. Floyd and the countless others who are horrified by that act of law enforcement officers.”

