No bail for man accused of repeatedly ramming Middleborough police cruiser

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleborough man who repeatedly rammed a police cruiser while drunk following an alleged attempt to steal a gun from a home in the town on Wednesday night has been ordered held with bail on a charge of attempted murder, officials said.

Mike O’Brien, 42, was arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on charges including possession of ammunition without a license to carry, attempted murder with motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, attempt to commit a crime to wit: larceny of a firearm, and attempt to commit a crime to wit: larceny from a building.

Officers responding to a call about a disturbance at a home on Wareham Street around 9:30 p.m. learned O’Brien had fled the scene in a pickup truck, prompting a pursuit which ended in a nearby parking lot, according to the Middleborough Police Department.

As cruisers approached the suspect’s vehicle, police say O’Brien drove head-on into a cruiser, backed up, drove head-on into the cruiser a second time, backed up again, and drove head-on into the cruiser a third time.

O’Brien then reportedly got out of his vehicle and was ordered to the ground by officers. He was arrested without further incident and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The officer behind the wheel of the smashed police cruiser suffered minor injuries. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.

When asked if he realized he could have killed the officer, O’Brien allegedly shrugged and responded, “oh well.”

O’Brien’s lawyer’s told the court that his client is suicidal and was trying to kill himself.

A judge set a dangerousness hearing for Nov. 21.

An investigation is ongoing.

Injured Middleboro Police officer is in good spirits, but a bit banged up and in pain, after an alleged drunk driver repeatedly smashed into his brand new police vehicle. The officer says “I’m more worried about the truck!” pic.twitter.com/a4Ft9mOEga — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 14, 2019

Judge rules O’Brien will be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing 11-21. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 14, 2019

A Middleborough man, Mike O’Brien, is being arraigned in Wareham District Ct for repeatedly ramming his car into the front of a police cruiser after a short chase. Police had responded to a domestic violence call. He faces attempted murder, OUI (second offense) + other charges. pic.twitter.com/F27Ps4lo3b — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 14, 2019