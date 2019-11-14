No bail for man accused of repeatedly ramming Middleborough police cruiser

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleborough man who repeatedly rammed a police cruiser while drunk following an alleged attempt to steal a gun from a home in the town on Wednesday night has been ordered held with bail on a charge of attempted murder, officials said.
Mike O’Brien, 42, was arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on charges including possession of ammunition without a license to carry, attempted murder with motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, attempt to commit a crime to wit: larceny of a firearm, and attempt to commit a crime to wit: larceny from a building.
Officers responding to a call about a disturbance at a home on Wareham Street around 9:30 p.m. learned O’Brien had fled the scene in a pickup truck, prompting a pursuit which ended in a nearby parking lot, according to the Middleborough Police Department.
As cruisers approached the suspect’s vehicle, police say O’Brien drove head-on into a cruiser, backed up, drove head-on into the cruiser a second time, backed up again, and drove head-on into the cruiser a third time.
O’Brien then reportedly got out of his vehicle and was ordered to the ground by officers. He was arrested without further incident and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The officer behind the wheel of the smashed police cruiser suffered minor injuries. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.
When asked if he realized he could have killed the officer, O’Brien allegedly shrugged and responded, “oh well.”
O’Brien’s lawyer’s told the court that his client is suicidal and was trying to kill himself.
A judge set a dangerousness hearing for Nov. 21.
An investigation is ongoing.