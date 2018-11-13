No bail for man accused of running down Boston police officer with stolen construction truck

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Middleborough man will remain jailed without bail until further notice after authorities say he stole a construction truck over the weekend, hit a police cruiser and struck an officer during a destructive chase through the streets of Boston.

Robert Bjorkman, 49, was arraigned Tuesday in South Boston Municipal Court on several charges including assault to murder, malicious destruction of property, larceny of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene personal injuries, leaving the scene property damage, and resisting arrest.

Bjorkman, who entered a not guilty plea, allegedly stole the struck from a Columbia Road construction site on Saturday. Surveillance video showed Bjorkman peeling away as police officers chased after him with their guns drawn.

Bjorkman then crashed into several cars during the pursuit, including an occupied cruiser, before running over an officer, according to court documents.

Two police officers, one of whom attended Bjorkman’s arraignment with a bandaged hand, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are working to determine why Bjorkman allegedly stole the truck and refused to stop.

He is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing later this month.

