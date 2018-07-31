BOSTON (WHDH) - The 21-year-old man accused of shooting two police officers in Falmouth has been ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including two counts of assault to murder.

Malik Koval, handcuffed to his hospital bed and surrounded by police officers at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, faced a judge Tuesday following a shootout Friday evening.

Koval is suspected of shooting officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore, who were responding to a report of a person breaking glass in the road on Ashley Drive around 5:30 p.m.

DeMiranda was shot in the chest and shoulder when Koval opened fire, while a bullet grazed Moore’s neck, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said. They are expected to be OK.

Police returned fire and shot Koval four times, according to O’Keefe. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remains under police supervision.

The suspect’s mother and brother are also facing charges after officials say they interfered with police during the incident. The attorney representing the two family members say they didn’t mean to do anything wrong.

Koval will appear in court at a later date for a dangerousness hearing when he is medically cleared.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)