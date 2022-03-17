BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing his mother to death inside of a home in Boston has been ordered held without bail.

Najee Herbert, 23, was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center, where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Herbert fatally stabbed his mother, 58-year-old Donna Lamb, inside her South End home on Saturday after she found a suicide note in his phone, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

“The body of his mother was recovered inside the apartment. There were numerous stab wounds,” prosecutor Andrew Kettlewell said. “His mother had found a suicide note in the phone of Mr. Herbert. There had been an argument over that. As a result of that interaction, he stabbed her.”

Officers responding to Herbert’s Tremont Street home on Tuesday morning found him suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds, as well as Lamb’s body, according to investigators.

A judge ordered Herbert to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Herbert is due back in court in April.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)