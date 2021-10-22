BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of a hit-and-run crash in Boston that left a young boy pinned under a parked car was ordered held without bail on Friday.

Luis Santiago, 27, of Allston, pleaded not guilty in Dorchester District Court to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury.

Prosecutors say Santiago was driving a white GMC Yukon when he struck 11-year-old Francis Nedwell near the intersection of Columbia Road and Intervale Street in Dorchester on the morning of Sept. 29.

The force of the impact left Nedwell pinned underneath a parked car.

Nedwell spent nearly a month in the intensive care unit at Boston Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries, including broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a small skull fracture, and damage to his liver and lungs.

Santiago was driving at a high rate of speed when he struck Nedwell, prosecutors said.

Detectives eventually tracked down Santiago at his home after recovering a partial piece of his license plate and reviewing surveillance video from cameras in the area of the crash.

Nedwell was released from the hospital on Thursday but his family says he’ll “never be the same.”

Santiago is due back in court in November.

