No bail for man charged in connection with deadly Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old Worcester man was ordered held without bail Tuesday on charges stemming from a fatal shooting in Worcester on Saturday, officials said.

Angel Ortiz-Santos was arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and illegal possession of a firearm in the fatal shooting of Carlos Cruz, 44, who was found shot outside the Paku Lounge on Chandler Street and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr.

Oritz-Santos will return to court May 28 for a dangerousness hearing.

