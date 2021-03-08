No bail for man charged in connection with fatal Brockton shooting, 2nd suspect still sought

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been ordered held without bail and a second is still sought in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Brockton last October.

Takari Elliot, 29, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in Brockton District Court on Monday, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers responding to reports of several shots fired near 94 Belmont Ave. around 7:30 p.m. on October 13 found 25-year-old Manuel Duarte suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police said three friends had gathered around Duarte to try and help him and he was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials said a Plymouth County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Elliot and 32-year-old Marvin Veiga, charging them with one count each of murder, carrying a firearm, subsequent offense, carrying a loaded firearm and armed career criminal, and three counts of assault by means of discharging a firearm in connection with the same incident.

Elliot is due back in court in April.

Investigators are still searching for Veiga who they say should be considered armed and dangerous and is said to have a history of violent crimes. He is thought to be traveling in a newer model silver SUV bearing an out-of-state license and has tattoos on his face neck.

Anyone with information should immediately contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-894-2600, or Brockton Police 508-941-0200.

