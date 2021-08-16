MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing charges in connection with the murder of a person who was found dead on a sidewalk in Malden late Sunday night has been ordered held without bail.

Joshua Roush, 43 of Malden, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Malden District Court on charges including one count of murder, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of an injured person in the Edgeworth area just after 10 p.m. found a man on the sidewalk in front of a residence suffering from extensive sharp force injuries to his body, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Roush was arguing with the victim before he attacked the man with a weapon.

Roush was found inside a residence and placed under arrest following a special operations protocol and extensive communication.

The incident is not believed to be random, according to the district attorney’s office.

An investigation remains ongoing.

