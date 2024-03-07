WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with a shooting in Worcester that left a mother and her daughter dead was ordered held without bail on Thursday as police continue to search for another man who is facing charges in the crime.

Karel Mangual, 28, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting that left Chasity and Zella Nunez, ages 27 and 11, dead. He is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing next week.

Worcester police are still searching for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possessing a firearm without a license.

Prosecutors say the shooting near a gas station was caught on camera.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)