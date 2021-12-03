SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been ordered held without bail on a charge of murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Somerville late Thursday night.

Shakeel Bodden, 28, of Somerville, was arraigned Friday afternoon in Somerville District Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of a 33-year-old Boston man. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing on Munroe Street around 10:40 p.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead, the DA’s office said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Bodden attacked the victim with a knife inside a house, the DA’s office added.

Bodden was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the attack.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other, the DA’s office said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Bodden was also ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Shakeel Bodden pleads not guilty to the murder of his sisters boyfriend inside a Somerville apartment last night…judge orders him held without bail and to undergo a competency evaluation #7News pic.twitter.com/1MQ4cE2qL7 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 3, 2021

