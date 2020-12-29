No bail for man charged in fatal Christmas Eve stabbing in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man facing a charge of murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Boston on Christmas Eve has been ordered held without bail, officials announced Tuesday.

Steven Hatfield, 36, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Kerwide Barthelemy, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Maverick Square in East Boston shortly after 9 p.m. found Barthelemy suffering from a stab wound to the torso, Rollins’ office said.

An investigation indicated that Hatfield allegedly stabbed Barthelemy during a physical altercation and fled the scene.

Hatfield, who had blood on his clothing, was later arrested at his South Bremen Street apartment.

“The holiday season is supposed to be a time of joy and happiness. For a loved one’s life to be ripped away on Christmas Eve inflicts additional pain during this already challenging time,” Rollins said in a statement.

Hatfield is due back in court on Jan. 28.

