No bail for man charged in fatal daylight stabbing in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston man was ordered held without bail Thursday in a daylight stabbing that claimed the life of a 50-year-old man in the South End Tuesday.

Jeremy Correa, 31, was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on a charge of murder. He’s accused of stabbing Edward Sanchez to death on Southampton Street.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured Correa speaking briefly with Sanchez before the stabbing happened, prosecutors said. Sanchez attempted to run, fell against a parked car, then continued to run across the street until he collapsed. He later died at an area hospital.

Officers identified Correa through the surveillance video. He was arrested Wednesday in the area of East Lenox Street and Harrison Avenue, wearing clothing consistent with what that worn at the time of the attack, police said.

Following Correa’s arrest, a large knife with reddish-brown stains on the blade was located on the sidewalk near where he had been sitting, prosecutors said.

Correa is due back in court on June 25.

