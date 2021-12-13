BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager during a Caribbean festival in Boston over the summer has been ordered held without bail.

Omara Shears, 44, was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Javare Sommerville, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Sommerville was standing in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road watching the ongoing festival on the morning of Aug. 28 when he was stabbed in the neck by Shears, Rollins said.

Sommerville was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect and victim had no known connection to one another, Rollins noted.

Shears was arrested on Friday on a murder warrant out of Dorchester District Court, according to Boston police. He had been placed on the Boston Most Wanted Fugitive List last month.

He is due back in court on Jan. 18.

