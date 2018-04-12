No bail for man charged in fatal stabbing outside TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man charged with stabbing a Medford man to death near TD Garden on Tuesday night has been ordered held without bail.

Mark Love, 55, of Boston, was arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court on murder charges.

Darryl Noles, 53, was found suffering from apparent stab wounds in the area of 10 Causeway St. about 10:37 p.m. — around the same time a Pink concert was letting out at the TD Garden. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was later pronounced dead.

A Suffolk District Attorney spokesman said Noles was homeless.

Love is due back in court on May 11.

