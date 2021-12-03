SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been ordered held without bail on a charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of his sister’s boyfriend in Somerville late Thursday night.

Shakeel Bodden, 28, of Somerville, was arraigned Friday afternoon in Somerville District Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of a 33-year-old Boston man. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing on Munroe Street around 10:40 p.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead, the DA’s office said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Bodden attacked his sister’s boyfriend with a knife inside a house, according to prosecutor Graham Van Epps.

Bodden was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained when the victim grabbed the knife in an attempt to fight back.

“He also appeared to try to use the knife to cut the back of the defendant as they were engaged and struggling over the knife,” Van Epps told the court.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Bodden was also ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

