No bail for man charged in stabbing deaths of 2 women in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with the stabbing deaths of two women in Dorchester over the weekend has been ordered held without bail.

Marcus Chavis, 34, of Dorchester, was arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges including two counts of murder and animal cruelty.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at 26 Taft St. just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday found two women suffering from stab wounds inside the home, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two children who were also inside the home were taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.

A dog was also injured during the incident and its current condition has not been released, police added.

Neighbors say they knew one of the victims very well.

“She was just a very good neighbor,” Danny O’Donoghue said. “When I first moved in, I invited her to my cookout and ever since then she was the lady who said, ‘Hi sweetheart. Hey baby.’ She was just a very good neighbor.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

