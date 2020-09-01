No bail for man charged with murder in connection with fatal Haverhill stabbing

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Haverhill early Tuesday morning has been held without bail, officials said.

Evanda Jackson, 46, of Haverhill, was arraigned Tuesday in Haverhill District Court on a charge of murder in the death of a 21-year-old Izayah Cruz, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Haverhill Police Chief Alan DeNaro. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Officers responding to a report of motor vehicle crash in the area of Boardman and Water streets just after 3:45 a.m. found Cruz suffering from a stab wound, the district attorney’s office said.

Cruz was taken to Merrimack Valley Haverhill Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates Jackson stabbed Cruz during an altercation on Kimball Street, officials said.

Jackson is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 7.

An investigation remains ongoing.

