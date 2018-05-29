No bail for man charged with stabbing wife to death in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Lawrence home on Memorial Day has been ordered held without bail.

Joel Monegro, 32, of Lawrence, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of murder as he laid in a hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center, where he is recovering from stab wounds he sustained during an apparent domestic violence incident that claimed the life of his 28-year-old wife, Yesinia Torres.

Lawrence police officers responding to a reported stabbing on Doyle Street about 5 p.m. found Torres and Monegro both suffering from stab wounds, officials said.

As Torres pointed at her husband, her final words to police were “he stabbed me,” according to court documents.

“We stabbed each other. Help her. She is going to die,” Monegro allegedly told police.

They were both rushed by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital before being airlifted to two different Boston hospitals. Torres, a mother of three, died in surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The couple’s three children, ages 10, 7 and 3, were not home at the time of the murder. The couple was in the process of getting a divorce, according to court documents.

Grief-stricken loved ones shocked by the news described Torres as a wonderful person and mother.

“She loved her family. She was an outgoing person,” Torres’ cousin Silvie Colon said. “She was all around just a good person. Good hearted. A good mom.”

Monegro was previously arrested on May 18 for assault and battery on Torres, law enforcement officials told 7’s Steve Cooper. He was released by a judge and ordered not to abuse Torres. No restraining orders were in place.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Lawrence police and state police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Monegro is due back in court in June.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)