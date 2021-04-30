No bail for man facing attempted murder charge in connection with shooting inside Framingham restaurant

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting inside of a restaurant in Framingham on Thursday night has been ordered held without bail.

Patrick Riley, 30, of Framingham, was arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court on charges including attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant on Cochituate Road around 9 p.m. found a 35-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Framingham Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that Riley fled the restaurant in a vehicle driven by a man who authorities later identified as Cameron Dulmaine, 22, of Northbridge.

Officers located the vehicle and pulled it over before placing Dulmaine and Riley under arrest, police said.

A 9mm handgun was also reportedly recovered.

Dulmaine has since been arraigned on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm without a license. He was released on $850 bail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Deputy Chief Sean Riley at 508-532-5903.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)