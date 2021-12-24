BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is being held without bail in connection with a fatal shooting in Hyannis, officials said.

Justin Peckham, 29, was arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court on charges of murder and assault and battery by means of the discharge of a firearm in connection with the death of Eric Christensen, 50, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a medical emergency on Oakview Terrace in Hyannis just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 found Christensen unresponsive on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, O’Keefe said.

He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Peckham was ordered held without bail pending a probable cause hearing on Jan. 28.

An investigation remains ongoing.

