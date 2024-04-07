BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Brockton on Saturday after which he allegedly got out of his car and hit the victim with a brick.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on North Main Street around 8:53 a.m. found the driver of the car, Vasco Semedo, 45, of Brockton, being detained by people at the scene, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The victim, Stuart Smith, 50, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital before being taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police say they determined Semedo hit Smith with his car, backed up, drove into him again, and then got out of the car and repeatedly hit him in the head with a brick while he lay on the ground.

Members of Smith’s family were in court Monday and said they are devastated and came to be sure that they get “justice served” for their loved one.

Semedo is due back in court next month for a pretrial hearing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

