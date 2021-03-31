No bail for man facing murder charge in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting in Worcester last summer that claimed the life of another man has been ordered held without bail.

Robert Dupuis, 31, of Worcester, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including murder, armed assault to rob, and illegal possession of a loaded firearm in the death of 25-year-old Quentin Jacobs-Hylton, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Two other 34-year-old Worcester natives, Malek Matos and Leann Santiago, were also arraigned on charges in connection with the shooting.

Matos was denied bail, while Santiago was released on $5,000 bail.

Th shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)