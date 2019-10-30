No bail for man who was shot while allegedly trying to run over Salem police officers

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Peabody man who was shot while allegedly trying to run over two Salem police officers with a car early Wednesday morning has been ordered held without bail.

Austin Boga was arraigned Wednesday in Salem District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding.

Officers responding to a call for suspicious activity inside the Shetland Properties off of Congress Street around 1 a.m. approached Boga’s vehicle, prompting him to attempt to run them over, according to the Salem Police Department.

In response, the officers fired their guns at the vehicle, which reportedly drove away and crashed on Peabody Street.

Boga fled on foot through a Wendy’s parking lot before jumping into the ocean at the Salem Harbor Walk, police said.

He was eventually taken into custody.

Boga was transported to North Shore Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to his right forearm. Two officers were also taken to the hospital.

He is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

The incident remains under investigation.

