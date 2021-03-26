No bail for Manchester, NH man accused of sexually assaulting 4 children

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 44-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man has been ordered held without bail after police say he sexually assaulting four children under the age of 13, officials said.

Ryan Gatchell was taken into custody on Friday and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault (pattern), one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, indecent exposure, and lewdness, according to Manchester police.

His arrest was prompted by an investigation that uncovered four victims who said they had been sexually assaulted by Gatchell while they were under the age of 13.

He was ordered to be held on preventative detention.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact police at 603-792-5561.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)