DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts father accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a man who was in bed with his daughter has been ordered held without bail.

Jeffrey Sprague, 40, of Leicester, was arrested Thursday morning and arraigned on charges including attempted murder, assault and battery with a knife, home invasion, and breaking and entering in the night.

Officers responding to a report of an assault involving a knife at a home on Dudley Southbridge Road around 10:50 p.m. encountered two residents at the scene, a 19-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man suffering from knife wounds to his face, neck, chest, and arm, according to the Dudley Police Department.

The man was taken UMass Hospital in Worcester for treatment, where he was last listed in stable condition.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim was in bed with Sprague’s daughter at the time of the incident.

Police say Sprague entered the home without permission, walked into the bedroom where the man and woman were sleeping, and stabbed the victim several times.

Sprague’s daughter was able to interfere and stop the assault.

Sprague, who fled the scene on foot, was spotted riding his bicycle around 8:20 a.m. on Mill Road and taken into custody.

He is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

