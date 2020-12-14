No bail for men charged in deadly shooting outside Woburn sports bar

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in the parking lot of a Woburn sports bar on Saturday have been ordered held without bail.

Pauliasky Jean Francois, 34, of Plymouth, and Eric Mills, 29, of Hyde Park, were arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a gun, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the parking lot of Jake ‘n Joe’s Sports Grill on Mishawum Road after 9 p.m. found Lloyd Borgella, 26, of Roslindale, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Borgella was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

After the shooting, Francois and Mills fled the scene and crashed their car on New Boston Street before running away on foot, police said.

Witnesses, who tried to chase the men, were able to provide police with a license plate number and description of the vehicle they were driving, according to court documents.

The men were later tracked down and taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

