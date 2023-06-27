NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 41-year-old Newton man charged in connection with the deaths of three elderly people in Newton over the weekend appeared in court via Zoom Tuesday.

Christopher Ferguson was ordered held without bail and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan previously announced Monday afternoon that police had arrested Ferguson in connection with the apparently random triple homicide at a home on Broadway Street.

Ferguson has been charged with at least one count of murder, among other charges.

Gilda “Jill” D’Amore and her husband Bruno D’Amore were scheduled to renew their wedding vows on Sunday as part of celebrations for their 50th wedding anniversary. Ryan said a friend then found the D’Amores in their home with Lucia Arpino, Gilda’s mother, after the couple did not arrive at their church as planned.

Inside the D’Amores’ home, Ryan said investigators found “obvious signs of struggle” as well as apparent knife injuries and blunt force trauma injuries on each of the victims.

Ryan said an autopsy already determined Glinda D’Amore’s cause of death to be multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma as of Monday evening.

Additional charges may be coming for Ferguson, Ryan said, based on the results of still pending autopsies for Bruno and Lucia.

Originally scheduled to begin earlier in the day Tuesday, Ferguson’s arraignment got underway around 2 p.m.

The delays, sources said, were due to Ferguson being uncooperative with officers.

According to court documents, Ferguson’s ex-girlfriend told police Ferguson had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The ex-girlfriend also said Ferguson had been in a manic episode since February of this year.

Ferguson’s sister described his recent behavior as “erratic.”

7NEWS spoke with Ferguson’s attorney, Dmitry Lev, outside the courthouse.

Asked if Ferguson was agitated or upset, Lev responded “There’s no further comment about that.”

“Our condolences to the families of the D’Amores and the Arpinos,” Lev said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)