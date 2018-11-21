No bail for Norwood man accused of firing shots during multi-town police chase

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Norwood man who authorities said fired shots from his vehicle during a two-town chase that ended with him crashing his vehicle into a utility pole and a police cruiser in Walpole on Monday night has been ordered held without bail.

Steven Brant, 31, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple charges during his bedside arraignment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Brant allegedly drove away from Norwood officers as they attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Route 1A southbound just before 11:30 p.m.

A pursuit ensued into Walpole for several miles while Brant fired multiple gunshots from his vehicle, at which time officers did not return fire, Walpole police said.

Brant then allegedly struck a utility pole in the area of Route 1A and Kendall Street, spun around and hit a Norwood cruiser.

Paramedics transported Brant from the scene after police said one of the rounds he fired grazed his head.

There were no other reported injuries.

Prosecutors asked Judge Thomas Finigan to order Brant held on $250,000 cash bail for charges stemming from the pursuit and to revoke his bail on an open case in Dedham District Court.

Finigan ordered Brant held on $100,000 bail for the new charges and revoked his bail on the open case.

Brant is due in court for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 10.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)