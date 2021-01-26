No bail for Orange man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Orange man was held without bail and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after officials said he attacked an elderly woman with a knife on Monday.

James Gonzalez, 29, was arraigned in Orange District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60, assault to murder while armed, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery on a disabled person, according to the Orange Police Department.

Gonzalez was not present at the arraignment due to concerns regarding his competency and COVID-19.

He has been committed to Bridgewater State Hospital.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Sunset Drive around 3:40 p.m. found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. She had also been punched several times.

The woman was flown to UMass Trauma Center, where she is currently in stable condition. Her name has not been released.

An investigation indicated that the victim’s 15-year-old grandson was able to fight Gonzalez off and force him out of the home.

Gonzalez was later tracked down and taken to Athol Hospital with a hand injury.

A motive for the attack wasn’t immediately clear but police believe Gonzalez targeted the victim.

Gonzalez is due back in court Feb. 12.

