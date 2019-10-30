No bail for Peabody man who allegedly tried to run over police officers in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Peabody man who allegedly drove at a pair of Salem police officers in an attempt to run them over, prompting the officers to fire their guns early Wednesday morning, has been ordered held without bail.

Austin Boga was arraigned Wednesday in Salem District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a call for suspicious activity inside the Shetland Properties off of Congress Street around 1 a.m. approached Boga’s vehicle, prompting him to attempt to run them over, according to the Salem Police Department.

In response, the officers fired their guns at the vehicle, which reportedly drove away and crashed on Peabody Street.

Boga fled on foot before jumping into the ocean at the Salem Harbor Walk, police said.

He was eventually taken into custody.

Boga was transported to the hospital but police did not say if he was struck by gunfire. Two officers were also taken to the hospital.

He is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)