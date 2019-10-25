No bail for Plainville man accused of stabbing mom to death with butcher knife

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death with a butcher knife in their Plainville home late Thursday night has been ordered held without bail

Sean Murphy was arraigned on a murder charge Friday in Wrentham District Court.

Officers responding to an apparent homicide at 37 Landau Road around 10:15 p.m. found 51-year-old Carlyn Murphy dead with apparent stab wounds, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

An ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Sean Murphy, who also lives at the home.

Prior to the alleged murder, police say Murphy had been out shopping with his father in Mansfield but he asked for the car keys and drove home.

Murphy admitted to police that he grabbed a kitchen knife from a butcher block, hid it behind his back, and approached his mother before stabbing her to death, according to court documents.

“It took longer than expected…(He said) he should have stabbed his mother in the heart to make it quicker because she did not deserve that,” Plainville police stated in the documents.

Police officers later found Murphy at Patriot Place, where he was taken into custody. He was reportedly in possession of the kitchen knife.

A law enforcement source told 7NEWS that investigators are working to determine if Murphy went to the movie “Joker,” which was playing at Showcase Cinema De Lux at Gillette Stadium, after his mother’s death.

The source also said that Murphy had seen the movie on at least one prior occasion. In one scene, the title character kills his mother.

“While residents of the neighborhood and the town of Plainville may feel shocked by this incident, police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat or danger,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

Murphy is due back in court on Nov. 25 for a probable cause hearing.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)