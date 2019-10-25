No bail for Plainville man accused of stabbing mother to death with butcher knife

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death with a butcher knife in their Plainville home late Thursday night has been ordered held without bail

Sean Murphy was arraigned on a murder charge Friday in Wrentham District Court.

Officers responding to an apparent homicide at 37 Landau Road around 10:15 p.m. found 51-year-old Carlyn Murphy dead with apparent stab wounds, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

An ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Sean Murphy, who also lives at the home.

Prior to the alleged murder, police say Murphy had been out shopping with his father in Mansfield but he asked for the car keys and drove home.

Murphy told police that he grabbed a kitchen knife from a butcher block, hid it behind his back, and approached his mother before stabbing her to death, according to court documents.

Police officers later found Murphy at Patriot Place, where he was taken into custody. He was reportedly in possession of the kitchen knife.

“While residents of the neighborhood and the town of Plainville may feel shocked by this incident, police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat or danger,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

Murphy is due back in court on Nov. 25 for a probable cause hearing.

This is a short proceeding. The prosecutor is not going through the facts if the case. A probable cause hearing is set for 11-25. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 25, 2019

Sean Murphy of Plainville is now being arraigned on a murder charge. He’s being held without bail. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 25, 2019

The DA says Murphy’s mom, 51 year old Carlyn Murphy, was found dead with apparent stab wounds at her home last night. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 25, 2019

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)