BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man accused of shooting and killing a man in Dorchester early Friday morning has been ordered held without bail.

Lalance Smith, 29, pleaded not guilty in Dorchester District Court to charges of murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 107 Deven St. in Dorchester around 3:30 a.m. Friday found 59-year-old Arnold Woodrum suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Boston police said.

Woodrum was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Smith is due back in court July 25.

