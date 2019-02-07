No bail for resident assistant charged in series of arson fires at Wheaton College

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old resident assistant at Wheaton College has been ordered held without bail on charges in connection with a series of arson fires.

Janelys Pimentel was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Attleboro District Court on two counts of arson, four counts of wantonly injuring real and personal property, and six counts of vandalism.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on the third floor of McIntyre Hall about 3:26 a.m. found an old bubbler on fire, according to Norton police. The students in the building were evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished.

After launching an investigation into the fire, police arrested Pimentel.

In court, Pimentel admitted to setting the fire, along with six others in the hall since Nov. 28, according to prosecutors.

A hidden camera that was set up following the initial string of blazes showed Pimental throwing a towel into the bubbler and lighting it on fire, prosecutors said.

The fires did not result in any injuries.

Pimentel is due back in court on Feb. 14 for a dangerousness hearing.

An investigation is ongoing.

