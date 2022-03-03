SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury man charged in connection with the shooting and strangulation of his neighbor’s dog has been ordered held without bail.

Jacob Dow, 28, of Salisbury, pleaded not guilty in Newburyport District Court to charges including maliciously killing or injury to a domestic animal, two counts of cruelty to an animal, misleading a police investigation, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and improper storage of a firearm, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Dow shot Emily Meatry’s husky, Zoey, with birdshot after the animal wondered on to his property and killed one of his ducks.

“I didn’t know about the strangulation until the courtroom,” Meatry said as she fought back tears. “I just hope that we get justice for Zoey and my family.”

Dow also got down on his knees and strangled Zoey until she died, prosecutors added.

He then allegedly mislead investigators after he buried Zoey in his backyard and denied shooting her, according to police.

The judge also deemed Dow to be dangerous, the DA’s office added.

Jacob’s husband, 29-year-old Donald Dow, and his 77-year-old grandfather, George Dow, were also arraigned on charges in connection with the dog’s death.

Donald is charged with misleading a police investigation, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license.

George is facing a charge of misleading a police investigation.

Donald and George were both released on conditions they stay away from and have no contact with the victim and surrender all firearms and FID cards.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 5.

