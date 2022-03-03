SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury man charged in connection with the shooting and strangulation of a pet dog has been ordered held without bail.

Jacob Dow, 28, of Salisbury, pleaded not guilty in Newburyport District Court to charges including maliciously killing or injury to a domestic animal, two counts of cruelty to an animal, misleading a police investigation, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and improper storage of a firearm, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The judge also deemed Dow to be dangerous, the DA’s office added.

Donald Dow, 29, of Salisbury, and 77-year-old George Dow, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, were also arraigned on charges in connection with the dog’s death.

Donald is charged with misleading a police investigation, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license. His bail was set at $1,500.

George is facing a charge of misleading a police investigation.

Donald and George were both ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and surrender all firearms and FID cards.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 5.

