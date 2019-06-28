No bail for Sharon massage parlor employee accused of rape

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An employee at a Sharon massage parlor has been ordered held without bail Friday on allegations of rape.

Thomas Chan, 60, is facing charges of rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and assault with intent to rape, according to Sharon police.

Detectives executing a search warrant at Re-Energy Massage and Reflexology Foot Spa on Main Street took Chan into custody.

Chan is married to the owner of the establishment.

He is due to be arraigned at Stoughton District Court on Monday

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)