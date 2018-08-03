WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury man charged in the death of a woman who was initially thought to have drowned in a lake in Worcester faced a judge Friday morning.

Joseph Dalrymple, 33, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Worcester District Court on a charge of strangulation in connection with the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleu.

“The decedent’s hyoid bone in her neck was fractured,” prosecutor John Melander said. “There was some trauma observed to the back of the neck, as well as the front forehead area.”

Bleu was found face down in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday morning near Coburn Avenue and Bridle Path, according to police. Dalrymple is believed to be the last person seen with Bleu.

Dalrymple admits he was with Bleu at Lake Park but claims he did not strangle her. Surveillance footage indicates the two were together.

“If he took her life, and it’s proven that he took her life, they should take the rest of his because she is not going to get to live hers,” Bleu’s mother, Deborah Christensen said.

Bleu had been going to Lake Park a lot over the past several months, according to investigators. Before Dalrymple’s arrest, police had been looking for anyone who knew Bleu or saw her car leading up to the day she was found dead.

“It’s not closure by any means, and it won’t be until justice is done for her,” Christensen said.

A cause of death is pending from the medical examiner’s office.

Dalrymple is due back in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing.

